St. Dom’s eighth-grader wins essay contest at state level
Sarah English was awarded the eighth-grade certificate and $100 check for winning the state Knights of Columbus Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest. The ceremony was held after Mass at St. Doms, celebrated by Fr. Seamus Griesbach. This was the fourth year in a row that a St. Dominic eighth-grader has won the state championship title. From left are Steven English, Sarah’s father; Sarah English; Elaine English, her mother; and Bob Dumond, faith director and essay chairman. (Photo by Bob Roberge)