LIVERMORE FALLS — The 9th annual Edwin Thompson All Star baseball camp will be held 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the former Livermore Falls High School Monday and Tuesday, June 24 and 25.

The camp is for students in the eighth grade or younger. Cost is $40. For sibling discounts, email [email protected] for the promo code.

Campers will receive professional level instruction in all aspects of baseball, a complimentary Adidas camp T-shirt, opportunities to win prizes and give a ways and much more along with a ton of fun.

Camp director Edwin Thompson is a native of Jay. He graduated from Jay High School in 1998. He was a member of the JHS baseball team where he played in the outfield. He was an All–Conference player and named All–State as a senior.

Thompson also played outfield positions during college and as a professional with the Bangor Lumberjacks from 2003-2004.

While a coach at Duke University, one of Thompson’s players was current Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Thompson took over as head baseball coach at Eastern Kentucky University July 1, 2015. This past year EKU closer Aaron Ochsenbein was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 6th round of the draft. Another EKU player, Mandy Alveraz, plays for the New York Yankees Triple A division.

“Overall I have over 20 former players playing and chasing their dream to get to the Major League. I have coached or recruited 40 plus players to sign professional contracts,” Thompson said recently by email.

Thompson has held his camp in Jay or Livermore Falls since he started it.

“When I was growing up we didn’t have a baseball camp. It’s important for me to have the kids in my community be able to have a good camp that hopefully inspires them to use baseball as a tool to get to college, a job.

“For me coming home is special. I am a product of my amazing, hardworking community and the coaches, teachers and people of this area who helped shape me in my playing and also coaching career, Thompson said.

According to Thompson’s biography, in the past four years EKU has led the Colonels’ program to accomplishments never before seen. For the first time in program history, EKU swept three–game series against non–conference opponents on back–to–back weekends in 2017. EKU also won three non–conference, three–game weekend series for the first time ever.

The pitching staff set a new program record with 504 strikeouts in 2018.

The EKU Colonels team is one of only 16 NCAA Division I baseball programs to earn the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award each of the last three years. In order to qualify for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, programs must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0.

Thompson’s full biography is available at https://ekusports.com/coaches.aspx?rc=1134&path=baseball.

To sign up for the Edwin Thompson All Star baseball camp, visit www.collegebaseballcamps.com/tecba.

The camp is not owned or operated by EKU.

Email questions to [email protected]

Follow the camp on Twitter – @tecbaseball.

