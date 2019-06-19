LEWISTON — The Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul, 122 Ash St., will host the “Vatican International Exhibition: The Eucharistic Miracles of the World” on the weekend of June 21 to 23 in honor of the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi).

The exhibit will be open for viewing in the Parish Hall (lower level) of the Basilica from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23.

The exhibit was created and designed by the Servant of God (first step to sainthood), Carlo Acutis, who spent two and a half years researching and cataloguing the exhibit, which was completed shortly before his untimely death from leukemia at the age of 15. Acutis created the exhibit of Eucharistic Miracles so that others might see and understand that Christ is truly present in the Eucharist, by showing the moments throughout history when the Eucharist visibly became flesh and blood. Acutis longed to have others encounter his great friend, Jesus, in the Eucharist and renew their belief in his Real Presence.

The exhibit consists of 152 museum-quality color panels of Eucharistic Miracles that have occurred over the centuries in different countries around the world and have been recognized by the Church. In the U.S. alone, with the assistance of the Knights of Columbus, the Cardinal Newman Society and Raymond Cardinal Burke, it has been hosted in thousands of parishes and more than 100 universities. It has visited more than 30 parishes in Maine.

For more information, go to www.therealpresence.org or www.carloacutis.com.

