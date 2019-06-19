ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Anthony Castro struck out 11 hitters over seven innings, leading the Erie SeaWolves over the Portland Sea Dogs in a 3-2 win on Wednesday. The Sea Dogs saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Castro (2-1) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one run and one hit.

Up 1-0 in the third, Erie added to its lead when Josh Lester hit a two-run home run.

The Sea Dogs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jake Romanski hit an RBI single and Luke Tendler scored on an error.

Konner Wade (1-2) went seven innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: