Central Maine Credit Union awards reading grant to Farwell Elementary School
Central Maine Credit Union has awarded its Books for Kids summer reading grant to Farwell Elementary School. The grant is given annually to programs that encourage children to read during the summer. The grant is open to all public libraries and school libraries in Androscoggin County. From the left are Amanda Winslow, Farwell principal; Vicki Stuart, president and CEO of Central Maine Credit Union; and Kathy Martin, Farwell librarian.