CARTHAGE — The town will hold a community-wide yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Carthage Generations Club.

WILTON — A book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Western Maine Development, 128 Weld Road, Route 156.

There will be a large collection of books in good condition for readers of all ages and all interests, plus books on tapes and music CDs. Pricing is by donation, with all proceeds going to the Wilton Public Library’s collections and services.

For more information, call the library at 207-645-4831.

AUBURN — A yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, rain or shine, at the Sarah Frye Home, 751 Washington St. North. There will be multiple vendors on hand.

For more information, call MaryAnn at 207-784-7242.

BUCKFIELD — There will be a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the American Legion Hall on Morrill Street.

The proceeds will benefit the post and auxiliary veteran and community projects.

For more information, call Mary Jones at 207-336-2611.

