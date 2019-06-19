DENMARK — Denmark Arts Center will present Neptune’s Car, a folk duo featuring Holly Hanson and Steve Hayes, at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

Hanson’s light soprano blends perfectly with Hayes’ warm tenor. Vibrant lyrics and compelling melodies nestle in inviting arrangements, telling stories rich in detail, from a miner’s life in “A Blue Sky Turned to Rust,” to “Emily Dickinson,” told with lyrics as beautiful as the poet’s work. “Saugerties, New York” uses this charming town as the backdrop to a romantic weekend at a lighthouse where you have to time your arrival so the tides will be out.

The title cut of their most recent release, “The 45th Parallel,” is an engaging road song. With a laid-back feel of guitars, bass and harmonies, you can envision that broken white line slip by as they sing: “The moon it glows like embers in the branches of the pines / In this small town in September on this parallel line.”

Hayes comes from a musical family, from a grandfather who played guitar, banjo and ukulele, to his brother, a founding member of Old Crow Medicine Show. He’s an award-winning guitar player who can play just about anything with strings; from his first gig at age 13, to his 13-year association with Hanson, he’s played all kinds of music, including rock, country, jazz, funk, blues and, of course, folk. You can hear several influences in their music, from vivid story songs like John Prine’s, to intricate guitar work inspired by Tony Rice.

If you’re looking for watertight harmonies, tasty guitar and solid songs, look no further than Neptune’s Car.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concessions will be available.

The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events (events or calendar) or call the box office at 207-452-2412.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: