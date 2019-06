LEWISTON —Daniel Kagan, an attorney with Berman & Simmons in Lewiston, has been honored with a certificate of recognition for 2019 by the American Association for Justice. Kagan, a governor of AAJ, was honored for his outstanding service to the organization. Just 10 of the organization’s 56,000 members received that distinction.

Attorney Kagan has served as a governor to AAJ since 1998.

He lives in Freeport.

