LEWISTON — Matinee performances of “Grease” have been selling out quickly, so a new one has been added to the schedule. There will be another showing at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St. The production is a collaborative effort of the Maine State Music Theatre and The Public Theatre, the first of its kind.

Other showings of “Grease,” running June 18-30, are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2p.m. Sundays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26; and at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Tickets are $35/$30/$27 for groups 15-plus.

For tickets, call 207-782-3200 or go online to www.thepublictheatre.org.

