FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue Community Access Television, together with Western Maine Storytelling, announce the premier of “Telling Tales: Western Maine’s Storyplace” on Mt. Blue TV. The half-hour programs feature outstanding storytellers from the area, state and region. Many types of stories are told, including historical, family, personal, fairy tales, folk tales, the poet as storyteller, and mime and storytelling.

Jo Radner recounts the artful (and often hilarious) strategies of Lovell’s legendary game warden. Mike Burns shares stories of his native Ireland. Phyllis Blackstone tells of her brother-in-law’s challenges while courting her sister. Antonio Rocha combines mime and storytelling, while poet laureate Wes McNair discusses and reads from his recent book of family stories, “The Unfastening.”

Residents of Farmington, Jay, Livermore Falls and Wilton can access the shows on Channel 11. All can access the programs on the Mt. Blue TV website by clicking on the Telling Tales icon: http://mtbluetv.org/index.html. Information on Western Maine Storytelling can be found at westernmainestorytelling.org or e-mail [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: