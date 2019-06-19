The leadership team at the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris received the Facility of the Year award from Oxford County Emergency Management Planning Committee. The award recognizes the team for its outstanding efforts in planning, reporting and exercising during 2018. Staff conducted a hazard vulnerability analysis to better understand their hazards, and collaborated with first responders for input on upgrades and additions to the physical security systems on site. They also participated in a simulated evacuation and relocation exercise and participated in active shooter training. From left are Brad Peck, administrator; Amanda Dumont, director of nursing; and Steven Moore, administrative supervisor.