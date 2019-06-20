BRIDGTON — The Bridgton Historical Society is inviting the public to join them at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, for an illustrated presentation on the long history of hotels and summer visitors. From a hotel and bowling alley on top of Pleasant Mountain, to a luxurious four-story hotel at the top of Main Hill, to lakeside camps and cottages, Bridgton has hosted summer visitors of all types since the mid-1800s.

BHS Executive Director Ned Allen and his assistant, Mike Davis, will illustrate the development of tourism and show images of the grand hotels and less grand rustic establishments, with stories from the times.

The Bridgton Historical Society was founded in 1953 to encourage an appreciation and understanding of the history of the Bridgton community. The society operates the museum and archives in town and Narramissic, the Peabody-Fitch Farm, which features a 1797 house, blacksmith shop and large barn.

The archives and museum in the former fire station at 5 Gibbs Ave. in downtown Bridgton is open year-round from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and other times by chance or appointment. In July and August the society plans to have the museum open from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and Narramissic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

For further information, contact the Bridgton Historical Society at P.O. Box 44, Bridgton, ME 04009, 207-647-3699, visit www.bridgtonhistory.org, email [email protected] or find them on Facebook.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: