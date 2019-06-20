URI
KINGSTON, RI – Celia Mastroianni of Bethel has been named to the University of Rhode Island Spring 2019 Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more
credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.
