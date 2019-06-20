NORWAY — Artist Carrie Lynn of Norway is spreading a little bit of colorful cheer on Tucker Street. She is painting rural summer scene on a 53-foot fence and it is drawing the attention of those who pass by.

“I’ve always been an artist,” she said. “I was looking for something to do and put out the word that I was looking for a fence to paint. Guy McCallister offered his.”

She started painting the scene on Saturday, June 1, and spends about two hours each day adding details, if the weather cooperates.

“Every time she comes here, I am amazed at the amount of work she gets done,” said McCallister.

The scene changes daily. Over the course of a week, tulips and a weeping willow have found their way into the landscape. Mountainous terrain has been added into the background. Details have emerged in the creeping ivy and lush greenery.

She plans to add horses, paths and whatever else strikes her. “This scene is not geared toward any one person,” she added. “It is for everyone. I won’t stop until I am satisfied with it, if I ever am,” she said.

Those who travel the road often stop to, at the very least, admire the artwork. More often, they offer a comment of encouragement and admiration.

“Looking good,” said a woman driving by the scene on Wednesday, June 12. “I love it.”

“I love that,” said Carrie Lynn. “That’s the best part of this.My hope is that this makes people smile and it does.”

She is hopeful the project will lead to other work opportunities for her. Those looking to have artwork added to their landscape are encouraged to email the artist a [email protected]

