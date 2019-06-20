PARIS — Celebration Barn Theater will present Avner Eisenberg in Exceptions to Gravity in a performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22. A master of the art of physical comedy, Avner has appeared on Broadway and around the globe with the critically-acclaimed piece, described as “a spell of poetic simplicity in a show of hilarious predicaments.”

ABC-TV’s Joel Siegel said, “Avner the Eccentric is a brilliant comic … hurt-yourself hysterically funny. I laughed for two solid hours. The show only lasted an hour and a half.”

Avner is also known for his role as the endearing Holy Man, The Jewel, in the Michael Douglas film, “The Jewel of the Nile.” He performed as a ventriloquist on Broadway in “Ghetto,” and his dummy was nominated for a Tony Award. Avner’s show defies the barriers of language and culture and has toured extensively in the U.S. and abroad.

Tickets to Avner the Eccentric’s Exceptions to Gravity are available for $16 for adults, $14 for seniors 60-plus and $8 for kids 17 and under. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the barn’s box office at 207-743-8452. Celebration Barn Theater is just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

