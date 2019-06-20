To the Editor:

Forty years ago after graduating from Telstar and then college I thought it would be nice to start a business and raise a family in Bethel.

Never in my wildest dreams did I think that one day I would wake up and it would be illegal to use a plastic bag but okay to open a shop selling a federally illegal drug (pot). I think the Town of Bethel has got its priorities backwards.

On the bright side, perhaps the Chamber of Commerce can promote a new marketing slogan, “Bethel, the prettiest mountain town in Western Maine, where you don’t have to climb a mountain to get high.”

Unfortunately, Bethel is changing.

Rick Whitney

Bethel

