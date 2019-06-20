To the Editor:
Forty years ago after graduating from Telstar and then college I thought it would be nice to start a business and raise a family in Bethel.
Never in my wildest dreams did I think that one day I would wake up and it would be illegal to use a plastic bag but okay to open a shop selling a federally illegal drug (pot). I think the Town of Bethel has got its priorities backwards.
On the bright side, perhaps the Chamber of Commerce can promote a new marketing slogan, “Bethel, the prettiest mountain town in Western Maine, where you don’t have to climb a mountain to get high.”
Unfortunately, Bethel is changing.
Rick Whitney
Bethel
-
Advertiser Democrat
Library, roads get additional funding at Paris Town Meeting
-
The Bethel Citizen
Music without Borders festival returns
-
The Bethel Citizen
I understand
-
Advertiser Democrat
Mystery needs adopting
-
Advertiser Democrat
Directors learn benefits of late start