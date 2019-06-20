BETHEL — Bethel voters approved all 44 articles on the town warrant in just under an hour at last Wednesday’s annual town meeting.

Only a few articles were met with minor opposition.

The meeting started with resident James Young being presented the Spirit of America Award. Young has been a resident of Bethel for nearly seven decades. He served as fire chief for 17 years. He has also been a member of the town’s Masonic Lodge for 40 years.

Voters unanimously approved authorizing the selectboard to enter into a “fifty-year lease for one dollar on a ten-acre parcel of land owned by American Legion Post #81. The purpose of this is to build future athletic fields through private funding.”

Resident Jarrod Crockett brought the idea to the board at their March 4 meeting. Crockett is one of the people heading the project.

The official designation is going to be a multi-use athletic field complex. Crockett estimated that the project will cost a little less than $500,000.

Resident Jane Ryerson made an amendment to Article 38, which focused on local contributions. Ryerson asked for $1,000 to be added to the $70,278 budget and selectmen recommended. Her reasoning was for the money to go toward the Crescent Park School fifth grade field trip to Boston. The amendment was approved by voters.

The meeting was moderated by resident Dutch Dresser.

