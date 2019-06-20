Build a rocket at LPL to fly to space station

LEWISTON — LPL Kids can Race to the Space Station with 4-H by working together to form a strong team and build a rocket to get to the International Space Station by Thursday, Aug. 1.

The program is for youth entering fourth through seventh grade and will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, June 20 to Aug. 1 (except July 4).

There is a limit of 12 youth, and sign-ups are requested but not required. Call 207-513-3133 for more information.

‘Walkabouts’ to read stories to kids in park

LEWISTON — “The Walkabouts,” many retired school teachers, are launching a summer story time for children at Pettingill School Park. The Summer Read-A-Loud Program for Children will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, and every Friday morning afterward at the same time through Aug. 23. Bring something to sit on.

June 21: “Gregory the Terrible Eater,” read by Maggie Pelletier.

June 28: “The Giant Jam Sandwich,” read by Mora Lepage.

More programs will be announced.

UNAA to meet for fundraiser kickoff

AUBURN — The United New Auburn Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Little Andy Park.

There will be a fundraising kickoff for the St. Louis bell tower and clock. Memorial bricks will also be for sale. People’s bricks will be placed in the walkway when building a new park in Auburn.

From tacos to tales at church forum

AUBURN — The Auburn UU will present “Tacos and Tales v2.0” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. Luke Lunt will host the forum for sharing fiction, poetry or memoir.

An optional theme is “At second glance,” or visit the “poetry bar,” with sample works on hand to practice reading before an audience.

The taco meal will be held from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and the forum will take place until 8 p.m. Admission is free with a two-taco minimum: $3 each, two for $5 at the meat or veggie taco bar. Beverages and snacks will also be for sale.

The First Universalist Church of Auburn is at 169 Pleasant St. For more information, visit auburn.org.

Auburn library to host Fun Run Kindie Concert

AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library will host the Turner-based kindie rock band, Fun Run, for a free family concert at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27. Fun Run brings family-friendly sing-along songs to children that their parents will enjoy as well. The songs tell stories that range from adventurous dogs and ladybugs to mischievous children.

Fun Run’s current show, “The Traveler’s Story,” weaves original songs with kid classics to tell the story of a young girl’s adventurous travels. The show is an upbeat and interactive live musical performance featuring singing, guitars, ukuleles and even a bouzouki. The show is best for kids ages 2 to 8.

Auburn’s Neighborhood Watch group to meet

AUBURN — The Neighborhood Watch group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Sixth Street Congregational Church.

The meeting will be chaired by the Auburn Police Department, Lt. Harrington and United New Auburn Association.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: