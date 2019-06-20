AUBURN — There will be a baked bean supper at Sixth Street Congregational Church, 109 Sixth St., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

The menu consists of two kinds of beans, brown bread, coleslaw, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, assorted desserts and beverage.

The cost of the meal is $6 for adults, $3 for children 5 to 12, free under age 5. All are welcome. Take-out is available.

LISBON — A baked bean supper will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, School Street, Lisbon Falls, sponsored by the Methodist Women.

Cost is adults, $8; ages 6 to 12, $3; age 5 and under, free. Call Gwen Rioux at 207-353-6814 for more information.

GRAY — There will be a public bean supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the First Congregational Church, Route 115.

The menu will include baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. The church is handicapped accessible.

For more information, call 207-657-4279; on day of supper call 207-657-3279.

WATERFORD — North Waterford Church’s first supper of the summer will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the church, Route 35, opposite Melby’s Eatery.

There will be all-you-can-eat homemade casseroles, baked beans and brown bread, salads and rolls. Dessert will be strawberry shortcake.

Cost is $10 for adults, $4.50 for children. The public is welcome.

NORWAY — AMVETS Post 777 will hold its monthly supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the post, Church Street in South Paris.

The menu this month will include a pork loin dinner with roasted red potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and beverage. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

For more information, call 207-595-7324.

