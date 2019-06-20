To the Editor:
Before accusing others of factual errors, Carmine Castaldo would be wise to check his own statements for accuracy. In a recent letter he says the Clintons “came into the White House dirt poor from Arkansas.”
The Clintons were both graduates of the Yale Law School. She became a partner in a major law firm. He served as Attorney General of Arkansas and then two terms as Governor. Even Fox News would not describe them as “dirt poor.”
Pat Stewart
Greenwood
