To the Editor:

Before accusing others of factual errors, Carmine Castaldo would be wise to check his own statements for accuracy. In a recent letter he says the Clintons “came into the White House dirt poor from Arkansas.”

The Clintons were both graduates of the Yale Law School. She became a partner in a major law firm. He served as Attorney General of Arkansas and then two terms as Governor. Even Fox News would not describe them as “dirt poor.”

Pat Stewart

Greenwood

