To the Editor:
Rather than sending immigrants forth into the state in big bunches, it would be beneficial to Maine communities if they are disbursed by families, maybe even so-called nuclear families with only grandparents, too.
This way the community and the family will each better acclimate to the process for communal relationship. If they were come into a community in group they would draw closer together, and the community would draw closer together without them, and there may be problems.
We saw this at firsthand in Bethel with a group of Somalis a couple decades ago. The problems we had might have been avoided had there been only one family, come to our community. Immigrant acclimation is going to be a slow and careful process.
Please help our communities, and help the immigrants themselves. May our representatives, our stewards, consider their roles as stewards in our state.
Susan Dorman
Bethel
