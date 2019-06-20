To the Editor:

In regard to my recent letters To the Editor. I can understand why some folks might be concerned and opposed to my persistent negativity levied at the effect that the Donald Trump presidency is posing to the realm of democracy.

What I do not understand is why those who seem to be offended, refrain from responding, for I would welcome and invite enlightenment as to where I am amiss in my thinking and also where my presentations have been factually delinquent.

Don Chase

Bethel

