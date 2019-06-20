LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young child on April 29, according to police.
Livermore Falls police officer Troy Reid conducted an investigation and a warrant was issued on June 18 for the arrest of Kenneth Ward, 73, of 99 Leeds Road in Livermore Falls.
A family member reported the assault of a boy under age 12 on April 29, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Thursday.
Ward was arrested on a charge of gross sexual assault at his residence.
A conviction on a sexual assault charge is punishable by a maximum 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.
Ward was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.
He remained there Thursday morning held on $5,000 cash bail, a corrections officer said.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Livermore Falls man accused of assaulting young child
-
Maine
U.S. median age has risen by a year, Maine’s has jumped more than 2 years
-
Business
Recreational pot rules head to governor
-
Oxford Hills
Six arrested in Oxford County prostitution sting
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Hospice patient hands off huge iguana in Lewiston