LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young child on April 29, according to police.

Livermore Falls police officer Troy Reid conducted an investigation and a warrant was issued on June 18 for the arrest of Kenneth Ward, 73, of 99 Leeds Road in Livermore Falls.

A family member reported the assault of a boy under age 12 on April 29, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Thursday.

Ward was arrested on a charge of gross sexual assault at his residence.

A conviction on a sexual assault charge is punishable by a maximum 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Ward was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

He remained there Thursday morning held on $5,000 cash bail, a corrections officer said.

