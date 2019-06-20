100 years ago: 1919

Washington legislators have spoken the word and Daylight Saving will cease next October. The electric light and gas companies won’t shed any tears and the farmers may rejoice, but the factory working man and city-dweller who have become accustomed to the change and found it convenient as well as economical may take recourse to other means of daylight saving.

50 years ago: 1969

The wilderness experience at Camp Conner is currently turning out nine expert cooks. Boys who experience the five-day YMCA program at Lower Range Pond, Poland have learned to bake rolls, fix roast beef dinners, and — if necessary, to cook with no utensils or other equipment. Guy Saucier, director of the camp, is sharing with the campers the many tricks he has picked up in his years as a hiker and registered Maine Guide. Their second meal in the wilderness is a tinfoil dinner. “They turn them out real nice.”

25 years ago: 1994

Archive files for this period not available.

