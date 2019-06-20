Mystery has been a guest at Responsible Pet Care for a little over two years. It isn’t really a mystery why he has been there so long. The real mystery is why his attitude towards people has recently changed.

Seven year old Mystery lives in the Community Room at the shelter. For most of his time there he has kept his distance from people. Most people, except for his caregivers, did not see him because he kept himself well hidden during the day.

Mystery’s position on life has recently changed. He is coming out when visitors are in the room. He rolls on the floor and quietly purrs while accepting gentle head scratching. One day he surprised a staff member by sitting on her lap.

Perhaps Mystery’s attitude has changed because he is tired of waiting to be adopted and has taken control of his situation. Now the only unknown that remains is how long it will take before Mystery finds his special person.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org . Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

