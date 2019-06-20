NORWAY — The Norway Selectboard meeting is normally scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m. Because the first Thursday of July falls on July 4, the Board of Selectmen have voted to move the meeting to Tuesday, July 2, according to Norway Town Manager Dennis Lajoie.

So the July Selectboard meetings are:

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 7 p.m.

