AUBURN – Edward James Couture, 78, of 28 Sherbrooke Ave., Lewiston, died on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice in Auburn. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Rumford to Lucienne Couture. He was a graduate of St. Dominic’s High School, class of 1958. He graduated from the University of Maine in 1963, with a degree in civil engineering.

After completing his education, Edward worked for the Maine Department of Transportation for 37 years, traveling all over the state overseeing the construction and repair of highways and bridges.

In retirement, Edward enjoyed taking senior college classes at USM Lewiston-Auburn College, particularly in history. He had a passion for classical music, especially piano music, and regularly attended performances at the Franco Center and Bates College. He enjoyed making annual trips to Cobb’s Pierce Pond Camps in the state’s interior, and with his cousins, to Boothbay Harbor and Popham Beach on the coast. Although he was never trained or employed as a mechanic, Edward had a passion for cars – particularly older ones – and could reel off information about makes and models effortlessly.

Survivors include: one cousin, Louise Beecher of Madison, Conn. and her two sons, Francis Beecher and his wife, Janelle of Chesterfield, Mo. and William Beecher and his companion, Kat Kiernan of New York City. He was predeceased by his mother in 2012.

A Mass of Christian burial will be on, July 20 at 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 31 Deer Road, Lewiston. Condolences may be found at the www.Albert-Burpee.com.

