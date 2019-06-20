To the Editor:

In the last issue of your paper, dated June 6, 2019, Don Chase has now come up with a new one. Not that Mr. Chase hasn’t fostered false news in his past many letters, but this one could be the king of them all.

He writes, “Nancy Pelosi, endowed with a profound sense of extrasensory political wisdom…” This may be the absolutely first time I have ever heard or read anyone associating Pelosi with a profound sense of any kind of political wisdom- extrasensory or otherwise. As a matter of fact, to connect Pelosi to some sort of political wisdom is an oxymoron – emphasis on the last two syllables!

Thanks for listening.

Carmine Castaldo

Bethel

