LEWISTON — Work from Rinck Advertising was honored recently at the Maine Ad + Design 2019 Broderson Awards ceremony in Portland.

Rinck, a full-service advertising, marketing and public relations agency in Lewiston, received a Gold Broderson Award in the Social Media Integrated or Multi-platform Campaign category for the Colman’s Mustard Hot Mess social media campaign. The agency received a Bronze Broderson Award in the Experiential category for the Colman’s Mustard Hot Mess Express mobile tour.

The Maine Ad + Design Broderson Awards is Maine’s premier advertising award show, recognizing the creative excellence in advertising, marketing and design for more than 35 years.

