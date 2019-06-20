BETHEL — The Oxford County Committee of the Ski Museum of Maine has scheduled events for 2019-2020. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of Sunday River Ski Resort, the Ski Museum will mount an exhibit on the history of Sunday River at the Robinson House of the Bethel Historical Society.

Opening day is set for Friday, November 29. Mt. Abram Ski Area will host the Third Annual Legends of Maine Alpine Race on Thursday, March 12. Black Mountain and the Chisholm Ski Club will host the inaugural Legends of Maine Nordic Race on Saturday, March 14. The 6th Annual Skee Spree auction will be held in conjunction with Sunday River’s Tail Gate Party at Barker Mountain on Saturday, April 18.

The Ski Museum’s Western Mountains Gallery, located at the Robinson House of the Bethel Historical Society will be open throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. in July and August. The current exhibit “Oxford County Skiing History from Jockey Cap to Jordan Bowl” traces the development of skiing and manufacturing in Oxford County from the late 1800’s to present day.

The Ski Museum of Maine is a charitable organization established with the mission to celebrate, preserve and share the history and heritage of Maine skiing. The museum is located on Main Street in Kingfield. Museum exhibits include artifacts, photographs, artwork and documents. A current exhibit celebrates Maine’s Winter Olympians. Information about the museum and events is available on its website www.skimuseumofmaine.org.

