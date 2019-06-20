To the Editor:

Saturday, June 2, a small crowd gathered on the lawn next to the Bethel Library and thanks to their purchases, the efforts of the plant sale committee, Library Board Trustees, librarians who collected donations after the sale, and everyone who donated plants, our combined efforts raised a total of $1,800 for our Bethel Library!

Thank you to the following people who donated plants: Peggy Wight, Melody & Garret Bonnema, Sally & Dick Taylor, Marilyn Sahlberg, Jean & Brendan Bass, Carol Bailey of Paws Inn, Ron Smith, Sara Hemeon of the Philbrook Place, Sally Sawyer and Leslie Kavanaugh of Mountain Greenery, Jane Vogt, Carol Duplessis of Pooh Corner, Karla Antell, Anna Sysko, Jim St. Germain, Cathy DiCocoa of Café DiCocoa, Mary Brown, Brenda Blond, Amy Davis, Laurie Hickey, Mary & Sarah Buckman, Gina Douglass, Betsy Cooper, Tom Sweetser, Mel Carver, and anyone I’ve missed or who donated anonymously.

Thank you also to Mike Jodrey & the Bethel Fire Dept for loaning us the use of their tables and to Norm Davis for loaning us his fence. Lastly, many thanks to committee members and/or Library Trustees who volunteered the night before the sale, the morning of the sale, made phone calls asking for donations, donated their own plants, and sometimes did all of these things.

They are Susan Day, Dora Demers, Martha Siegel, Michelle Conroy, Lucy Abbott, Tammy McDormand, Donna Gillis, Tom Davis, Lorrie Hoeh, Seneca Corriveau, Heather Vail, Scott Parker and Lenny Shaw.

Susan MacKay Parker

Bethel Library

Plant Sale Committee

