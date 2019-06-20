The Town of Orono seeks residents interested in serving on the following boards and committees: Planning Board, Board of Appeals, Board of Assessment Review, Library Board of Trustees, Tree Board and Orono-Veazie Water District Board of Trustees.

Please consider volunteering to serve on one of these boards. It’s a great way to meet new people and help the community. Your input makes a difference!

Committee Application forms are available on the Town’s website at orono.org, under Government/Boards & Commissions. Please submit your application and letter of interest to the Town Council, Orono Town Office, 59 Main Street, Orono, ME 04473.

