Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle, will be coming to Maine to find future contestants for the game show.

Open auditions will only take place on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at The University of Maine Collins Center for the Arts.

The Wheelmobile brings the fun and excitement of the broadcast game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to local fans. Attendees will have the opportunity to show off their personality and puzzle solving skills in front of Wheel of Fortune staff and be evaluated as a contestant for the show’s upcoming 37th season.

The Wheelmobile event is free and welcome to all ages.

