WILTON — Bright skies and warm temperatures greeted helped make the fun day at G.D. Cushing School a success Wednesday, June 19.

On the last full day of school for the year, some students spent the morning outdoors taking part in relay races and playing on the playground equipment.

Students were able to pick a Sno–Cone flavor, watch it being created in front of them and then enjoy the frosty treat. Afterwards, they played in the large sandbox.

Inside the school, other students participated in fun activities too. In the art/music room students took part in a mini–wheat cereal toss, played scoop it up, then tested their skill at stacking cups. The final activity before the lunch barbecue was called cookie face. The students sat in a circle and placed an Oreo cookie on their forehead. The goal was to get the cookie to the student’s mouth without dropping it on the floor.

In other rooms, students were seen using their iPads or creating watercolor paintings. One student used a cell–phone picture to create a self–portrait.

Lunch lady Gail Tourtelotte was seen outside the school before the barbecue. She sported a fuzzy red, white and blue hat and colorful butterfly wings in recognition of the special day for the students.

