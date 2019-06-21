At a fun day at Cushing School in Wilton June 19, Jorja Latimer and Kyla Ryder played cookie face. The goal was to get the Oreo cookie from their foreheads to their mouths. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

 

WILTON — Bright skies and warm temperatures greeted helped make the fun day at G.D. Cushing School a success Wednesday, June 19.

On the last full day of school for the year, some students spent the morning outdoors taking part in relay races and playing on the playground equipment.

Students were able to pick a Sno–Cone flavor, watch it being created in front of them and then enjoy the frosty treat. Afterwards, they played in the large sandbox.

Inside the school, other students participated in fun activities too. In the art/music room students took part in a mini–wheat cereal toss, played scoop it up, then tested their skill at stacking cups. The final activity before the lunch barbecue was called cookie face. The students sat in a circle and placed an Oreo cookie on their forehead. The goal was to get the cookie to the student’s mouth without dropping it on the floor.

In other rooms, students were seen using their iPads or creating watercolor paintings. One student used a cell–phone picture to create a self–portrait.

Lunch lady Gail Tourtelotte was seen outside the school before the barbecue. She sported a fuzzy red, white and blue hat and colorful butterfly wings in recognition of the special day for the students.

Clyde Dunham and Keira Haynes tried their luck at cookie face during a fun day June 19 at the Cushing School in Wilton. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

At the Cushing School fun day in Wilton June 19, Keira Haynes tried her luck at stacking paper cups. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

Lilli Frechette and Eva Crawford, students at Cushing School in Wilton, made water color pictures during fun day June 19. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

 

 

Wilton Fire Rescue personnel Brett Osgood, Tom Doak and Steve Lakin cooked hot dogs for G.D. Cushing School students Wednesday, June 19. Also helping was Terry Lakin, not pictured. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

Cushing School luch lady Gail Turtelotte came dressed for fun June 19 at the Cushing School in Wilton. Members of Wilton Fire Rescue grilled hot dogs for the barbecue. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

Cushing School student Tyler Pinkham used a cell phone picture as a model for his self portrait using water colors. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

Kayden Thibodeau and Matthew Brougham were seen playing at the Sno-Cone station during a fun day June 19 at the Cushing School in Wilton. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles