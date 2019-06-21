AUBURN – David N. Hanrahan, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House with his loving family by his side. David was born in Auburn, on Nov. 28, 1935, to Roland F. and Alice A. Hanrahan.

David was proud of his service in the U.S. Air Force (S/Sgt) as a gas engine repairman that worked on aircraft during the Korean conflict and earned three medals: National Defense Service, Good Conduct and Army Occupation (Germany). He attended college and worked for many years in the defense industry at Fiber Materials (Biddeford) and then Jolly Farmer (Poland) upon retiring.

He loved his family and going out to dinner with his wife of 41 years, Beverly. A favorite pastime was watching the Red Sox while sharing treats with his precious fur baby, Lady. His love of dogs and animals was infectious.

He was predeceased by his parents.

David is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Heidi Hanrahan; stepdaughters, Christina Spugnardi (James Puckey) and Kathleen Perron (David Bisson); sister, Gerry Robertson (Rob); his beloved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 25, from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St. in Lewiston, followed by a graveside service with military honors at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn.

David’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of CMMC and Androscoggin Hospice House for their compassionate care.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives Group 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David can be made to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.

filed under: