Charges
Auburn
- Stephen Tardif, 44, of 283 Summer St., violation condition of release, 8:34 p.m. Thursday on Riverside Drive.
- Shane Brooks, 28, of 244 Lisbon St., Lisbon, violation condition of release and theft, 7:09 a.m. Friday at 128 Poland Spring Road.
- Lindsay Hatch, 28, of 182 Crash Road, Livermore, theft, 2:08 p.m. Friday at WalMart.
Lewiston
- David Gordon, 37, of 12 River St., warrant for failure to appear in court on a fine hearing, 12:05 a.m. Friday at Horton and Ash streets.
- Kyle Edwards, 25, of 100 Pine St., probation violation and theft, 8:10 a.m. Friday at 71 Lisbon St.
Accidents
Lewiston
- Cars driven by Robert A. Carey, 51, of West Paris, Frederick A. Van Mourik, 64, of Auburn, Cathleen M. Sirois, 50, of Leeds and Joseph J. Brackett, 47, of Lewiston collided, 2:51 p.m. Monday on Pleasant Street. The 2010 Honda driven by Carey and owned by Melissa M. Sprague-Whynot of Auburn, Van Mourik’s 2015 Buick, Sirois’ 2013 Dodge and Bracket’s 2011 Toyota were towed due to disabling damage.
- Vehicles driven by Heriberto Sierra, 39, of Lewiston and Jonathan N. Lebrun, 35, of Lewiston collided, 5:47 p.m. Thursday on Elm Street. Sierra’s 2009 Lexus was towed due to disabling damage. Damage to Lebrun’s 2012 Ford was listed as functional.
