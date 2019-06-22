AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Democratic Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Auburn Hall, 60 Court St., on the second floor. Parking is available in the parking garage behind the hall on Mechanics Row.

Special guest will be Ben Dudley, director, Mainers for Clean Energy Jobs, who will speak about CMP’s controversial response to a Massachusetts request for proposal to deliver hydro power from Canada to New England via Maine. He will present his organization’s (and the governor’s) support for this plan, and he will answer questions and address concerns that meeting attendees may have.

In addition to other regular committee business, members will elect four members to serve on the State Party’s Platform Committee, and the County Committee’s ad hoc Bylaws Committee will solicit suggestions on possible amendments to the bylaws related to membership. Androscoggin County Democrats and all other interested persons are invited to attend.

For more information, call 207-784-5726.

