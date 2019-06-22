AUBURN — The Bells of St. Louis Committee will begin its Raising the Bells campaign for a bell tower Tuesday, June 25, at Anniversary Park in New Auburn.

The public is invited at 5 p.m. for music and light refreshments, followed by a ceremony at 6. Attendees will be able to view the future site of the tower, purchase commemorative bricks and/or donate to the bell tower project and learn more about the New Auburn Village Center Plan.

The four bells were removed from the former St. Louis Church at 80 Third St. after the church was decommissioned in 2003. Cast in 1916 at the world-famous Paccard Bell Foundry in Annecy, France, they were purchased and preserved through the generosity of the community.

“This tower will be the second tallest monument in Maine,” Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. “It will be a true and lasting symbol of the heritage and history of Auburn, and it will stand as a symbol of the vibrance and resurgence of our city as we head into our next 150 years.”

The tower for all four bells will stand at 40 feet, 9 inches.

To make tax-deductible gifts or to learn more about the Raising the Bells campaign or to purchase commemorative bricks visit www.Auburn150.com. All proceeds from the sale of the bricks will support the bell tower project. A commemorative brick will be placed in Anniversary Park in honor of donors who give $1,000 or more to the campaign.

