NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building, 199 Main St, has announced the July calendar of events.

Special activities this month include Kayaking on Norway Lake on Wednesdays beginning July 10; “Healing Through Music,” a 45-minute chamber music concert on July 24 at McLaughlin Gardens; and a presentation by Stephens Memorial physical therapists Kaz Toita and Beth Damon, “What is Caner-related Lymphedema” at the center on July 25. The center will be closed Thursday, July 4.

Weekly Kayaking Wellness Wednesdays: From 4 to 6 p.m. July 10, 17 24 and 31 at Norway Lake. Bring a life jacket and kayak, paddle board or canoe. The exact location will be announced later. Call 207-890-0329 for more information.

“Healing Through Music” concert: From 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Mclaughlin Gardens, 97 Main St., South Paris. Musicians from Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival will perform “Healing Through Music,” a chamber music concert for the center. The concert will be held in the historic barn at McLaughlin Gardens and is free for anyone impacted by cancer and caregivers. For more information, call 207-890-0329. More information about Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival is available at www.sllmf.org.

“What is Cancer-Related Lymphedema”: From 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the center. Physical therapists Kaz Toita and Beth Damon from Stephens Memorial Hospital will discuss lymphedema, can occur after cancer treatment and affects the flow of lymph through the lymph nodes, such as removal of lymph nodes. Learn common symptoms, treatment and management. A demonstration of therapy treatment options will be shared. RSVP at 207-890-0329.

Yoga Warriors: From 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St. The free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Banding Together To Restore exercise class: from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays, July 11, 18, and 25, at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St. The focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Lori Britting leads the class. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Drum Circle: Two sessions on Saturday, July 6; beginners from 10 a.m. to noon and advanced from 1 to 3 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. All drums are welcome and are available to borrow. At noon there will be a potluck lunch, bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. No charge for patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information, call 207-604-0323 or 207-890-2177.

Wellness Share Saturday: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13 at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. Everyone is welcome for an introduction to Reiki practice and self-care. Massage, Reflexology and Polarity will also be available. There will be a potluck lunch at noon, bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. No charge for patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information, call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

Crafting for Fun: From 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, at the center. Stop in to see what the project for the afternoon will be. Materials are provided.

Two survivorship programs are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming passes are available through the CRCWM partnership with the Hampton Inn, 151 Main St., Oxford. The pass is for one month of unlimited swimming in a salt water pool for cancer survivors who have been out of treatment for six months and up to five years. Their caregiver is also eligible to receive a month of swimming. Survivors and caregivers interested in receiving a pass for swimming should stop in at the center or call 207-890-0329 for more information.

The caring coupon program is for cancer patients in treatment and up to six months after finishing treatment. Survivors may receive four coupons, their caregiver may receive two coupons, which they use for their choice of sessions of Reiki, Massage, Reflexology or Therapeutic Yoga from a list of approved wellness providers. For more information, stop in at the center or call 207-890-0329 for more information.

Drop-in hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library. The center is also a place to have a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time by participating in one of the scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Visit www.crcofwm.org for more information, find them on Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

