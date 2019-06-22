BRUNSWICK — The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio and Ordinary Elephant will perform a split bill at the Frontier at 8 p.m. Friday, July 26.

Hailing from New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington Valley, the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio are three musicians from three different backgrounds, bringing their skills, quiet charm and down-to-earth honesty to bear on songs that bring to life the sounds of the streets of New Orleans and the valleys of Appalachia and everywhere in between. They burst upon the national folk scene with the release of their debut EP, “Still She Will Fly,” whose title track was the No. 2 single on the folk radio charts for the year in 2015.

The trio’s live performances feature Pierson’s multi-genre songwriting, their instrumental virtuosity and their stirring three-part vocal harmonies. With their “traveling music store” of instruments, this trio delivers heartfelt music with brilliant musicianship, stellar three-part vocals harmonies and earthy charm. Their latest CD, 2017’s “Singin’,” debuted at No. 1 on the folk radio charts and was the #11 album for the year. A new full-length recording is in the works and planned for a mid-2019 release.

Pierson, lead vocals, acoustic guitar, tenor banjo, piano, is an award-winning singer-songwriter, pianist and performer. From New Orleans traditional jazz to blues to rousing Americana and poignant folk, Pierson’s songs and musicianship embody joy, honesty and a desire to share from the heart.

Davy Sturtevant, cornet, dobro, fiddle, mandolin, harmony vocals, is a sideman extraordinaire and an accomplished singer/songwriter of his own, wielding an arsenal of stringed and brass instruments and a gorgeous tenor voice. With wit and flair, Sturtevant performs in a way that moves listeners to tap their toes, nod their heads and raise knowing eyebrows.

Shawn Nadeau, bass, harmony vocals, is a self-taught phenom who brings an unassuming rock-solid foundation and a keen awareness to every moment of every song, informed by over two decades of wildly varying musical performances, from punk rock to reggae to jazz.

Together, these seemingly disparate voices draw on their respective experiences of the American musical voice — jazz, blues, folk — to create a unique and memorable experience.

International Folk Music Awards 2017 Artist of the Year Ordinary Elephant captivates audiences with their emotionally powerful and vulnerable songs, letting the listener know that they are not alone in this world. The collaboration of husband and wife Pete and Crystal Damore, their connection, and their influences (such as Gillian Welch, Guy Clark, Anais Mitchell) all meet on stage. “Two become one, in song … hand-in-glove harmonies surprise the listener with focused intensity and musical mastery,” says Mary Gauthier. The Associated Press is calling their latest album, “Honest,” “one of the best Americana albums of the year.”

Frontier is located at 14 Maine St. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of show. Go to https://www.explorefrontier.com for ticket information. More artist information is available at www.heatherpierson.com and www.ordinaryelephant.net.

