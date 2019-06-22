AUBURN – Marjorie Barton Stewart, 88, passed away June 16, 2019 at Sarah Frye Home in Auburn. She was born Aug. 26, 1930 in Hodgdon, the daughter of Miles and Ethel Barton. She loved her cat “Peeker”, holiday gatherings, working with her daughter, Susan, in a grandparents program at Sue’s school. She also enjoyed meeting many wonderful people in her travels. She is survived by five daughters, Sherry Talmadge and husband, Robert of Greenwich, N.Y., Cindy Laprise and husband, Paul of Scarborough, Nancy Brown and husband, Joe Gizinski of Lewiston, Susan Basso and husband, Curt of Florida, Wanda Grass and husband, Dana of North Yarmouth; four grandsons; and three great-granddaughters. She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Roberta, Leita, Amanda and her brother, Richard. A private service was held on Tuesday, June 18, for family. Please visit www.thefortingroup.com to leave condolences.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: