AUBURN — Three individuals were selected for two seats on the county budget committee for District 1 during nominating caucuses held this week by the Androscoggin County Commission.

Alicia Rea, Robert Reed and Kiernan Majerus-Collins are the candidates for District 1, which comprises a section of Lewiston. Rea, a city councilor, is a member of the county budget committee.

The county will send a ballot to Lewiston, where municipal officers, as a board, will vote to determine which two will represent that section of Lewiston on the budget committee.

District 1 was the lone district to have more than two nominees selected.

No one, however, was nominated for District 6, representing Poland, Mechanic Falls and part of Auburn.

The budget committee consists of 14 members — two from each of the seven districts in Androscoggign County. Members serve three-year terms and help shape the county’s $14 million budget.

Nominees from the other districts include:

• District 2 (part of Lewiston): Kristen Cloutier and Walter Hill;

• District 3 (Greene, Durham and part of Lewiston): Anthony Reny and Mike Stephanak;

• District 4 (Lisbon, Sabattus and Wales): Allen Ward and Mark Lunt;

• District 5 (part of Auburn): Andrew Titus and Philip Crowell;

• District 7 (Leeds, Livermore, Livermore Falls, Minot, Turner): Kevin Nichols and Ryan Keith.

Cloutier, Reny, Ward, Lunt, Titus, Nichols and Keith are members of the budget committee.

Each district will receive ballots to finalize the selection process. Results should be known by the next commissioners’ meeting July 10.

