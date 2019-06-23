MONDAY, June 24

LEWISTON — Performer Steven Corning returns to Callahan Hall at the Lewiston Public Library at 11 a.m. for “The Human Variety Show.” He is a one-of-a-kind performer who does show-stopping stunts and juggles everything from shoes and car keys, to machetes and balloons. All ages welcome.

AUBURN — Outright L-A, 4-5:30 p.m., Auburn Public Library. The education program involves LGBT-identifying students and straight allies creating a fun, positive space. Open to ages 12-17, including recent high school graduates.

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — Lewiston School Committee, regular meeting, 6:45 p.m., Dingley Building. On agenda, approval of nominations of Chief Academic Officer, Lewiston High School Assistant Principal, Assistant Director of English Language Learner program and special education supervisor at Montello Elementary School. Also, approval of field trips and recognition of Assistant Superintendent and former high school principal Shawn Chabot, who is leaving.

AUBURN — Master storyteller Odds Bodkin will kick off Summer Reading at the Auburn Public Library with Rip Roarin’ Paul Bunyan Tales, 6 to 7 p.m., ages 5 and up. Bodkin’s characters speak and do sound effects for roaring wind, crashing trees, bull whips and more for his high-energy telling.

TUESDAY, June 25

AUBURN — Kickoff for Raising the Bells campaign for a monument to permanently house the four bells from the former St. Louis Parish, 5 p.m. at Anniversary Park in New Auburn, formerly “Little Andy” Park, rain or shine. Music and light refreshments.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, June 26

AUBURN — Farmers Market, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, 131 Main St.

AUBURN — 150th Anniversary Committee meeting, 6 p.m. at Auburn Public Library.

LEWISTON –– Lewiston Summer Fun and Films, 6 p.m., Simard-Payne Park, family activities begins at 6, movie, “How To Train Your Dragon: Hidden World” begins at dusk, free.

LEWISTON — L-A Complete Streets Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

THURSDAY, June 27

AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting, 7:30 a.m. at Barker Mill Arms, 143 Mill St.

FRIDAY, June 28

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Art Walk of Lewiston-Auburn, 5 to 8 p.m. in multiple locations in downtown Lewiston and Auburn, among the many events are a pop-up gallery at Hardy, Wolf & Downing, 186 Lisbon St., Lewiston; music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. by Sylvain’s Acadian Aces in Lewiston’s Dufresne Plaza, and “kindie rock” by the Fun Run Band in Auburn’s Festival Plaza; Youth from Outright LA will commmemorate the June 28 start of the Stonewall Riots with works inspired by the catalyst for the gay rights movement.

< Previous

Next >