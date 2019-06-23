LIVERMORE FALLS — The Select Board voted last week to spend up to $166,500 to buy a loader for the Public Works Department.

The loader now at the Public Works garage will replace an aging one at the transfer station.

Voters earlier this month approved spending up to $175,000, including interest, over three years for a new loader. Some of the money will come out of the department’s capital improvement account for highway equipment.

Department foreman Bill Nichols presented the board Tuesday with four quotes for loaders. He said the lowest bid was for a Komatsu, priced at $163,17o. With a three-year extended warranty, the cost would increase to $166,500.

He said there is no interest.

As of April, there was $41,000 in the department’s capital equipment improvement account. Another $60,000 approved by voters June 11 will be added to the account July 1, according to Amanda Allen, the town clerk and treasurer.

The new Komatsu has 151 horsepower and weighs 28,200 pounds, according to Nichols. The current loader is a 135-horsepower Hyundai that weighs 24,470 pounds.

