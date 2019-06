Pride L-A Maine will host a parade and festival on Saturday, June 29, at Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the park, marching across the Longley Bridge and ending at Festival Plaza in Auburn. The festival at Simard-Payne will go from noon to 4 p.m.

FMI, go to: allevents.in/lewiston/stronger-together-2019-pride-l-a-maine-march-and-festival

