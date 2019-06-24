LEWISTON — The Patriots Hockey Association and Baxter Brewing Co. will hold a benefit for the family of Maine State Police Trooper Ben Campbell, who died this year in the line of duty, from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Pub at Baxter, 120 Mill St.

For every pint sold, $1 will be donated to the Campbell family, and there will also be a 50/50 drawing.

The Patriots Hockey Association is a nonprofit run by past and present fire, police, EMS and military personnel, as well as supporters of those organizations. The group holds hockey tournaments and events to benefit charities and bring public safety and military teams together.

For more information, call Jeffrey Clark at 207-595-0260.

