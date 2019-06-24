Forum to look at legislative initiatives

AUGUSTA — As part of its current exhibition and programs about the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, the Maine State Museum will host a special forum, “Action Under the Dome,” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, to look at voting and election-related initiatives during the recent legislative session.

Headlining the forum will be Anna Kellar, executive director of Democracy Maine, and Gina Coppens, leader of the Augusta Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Maine. It will be held at the Maine State Museum, 230 State St. Prior to the forum, visitors will receive free admission to view the museum’s newest exhibit, “Women’s Long Road – 100 Years to the Vote.”

For more information, contact the museum at 207-287-2301 or see the museum’s website: www.mainestatemuseum.org.

Learn to make baskets at Freeport library

FREEPORT — Rewild Maine will return to the Freeport Community Library for basket-making from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. Learn how to weave a basket using pine needles harvested from the Maine woods.

The class is limited to 10, and sign-up is required. The class is for age 8 and up. Adult supervision required for children under 11.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Reiki classes slated for certification

SABATTUS — Reiki classes for atunement and certification will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. for four Wednesdays starting June 26 at the Spiritualist Church, 352 Crowley Road. There is a $20 donation for each class.

Call Jill at 207-240-5370 for details.

Festival to include fresh strawberries, music

NEW GLOUCESTER — The 44th annual New Gloucester Strawberry Festival will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the New Gloucester Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road (off Route 231).

The festival will include fresh native berries, homemade biscuits, frozen custard, music by the Hall Family Band and a raffle. The event is being sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

Learn about bugs and butterflies at wildlife park

GRAY — Jim Nutting of the Butterfly & Insect Museum at Maine Art Glass, Lisbon Falls, and Jon Wallace, retired science teacher, will explore the world of bugs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Maine Wildlife Park.

There will be examples of bugs and butterflies from Maine and that can be compared to live bugs/arthropods from throughout the world. Fossils will show how they have changed over time, and there will be shed skins (exoskeletons), and some insectivorous plants.

Producers still have time to become organic

MOFGA Certification Services (MCS) has announced that producers still have time to seek organic certification for the 2019 crop year. Applications are accepted through Sunday, June 30, for crops and most livestock producers. Interested producers can find forms, materials and resources at www.mofgacertification.org.

Applications from processors, the category covering many value-added food products, are accepted year round.

Interest and growth in organic certification continues to increase statewide. MCS saw 76 percent growth in certified operations from 2012 to 2017 and currently certifies over 83,000 acres as organic. In total, MCS producers reported gross income that exceeded $78 million during 2018.

Interested producers can call 207-568-6030 or email [email protected] for more information.

