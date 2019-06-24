Charges

Androscoggin County

• Nicholas Wood, 33, of Steep Falls, on a charge of domestic violence and an outstanding warrant for reckless conduct, 10:27 p.m. Sunday on Everett Road in Poland.

• Matthew Norris, 34, of South Paris, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear and domestic violence assault, 9:27 a.m. Monday in Poland.

• Nathan Farnsworth, 31, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6:04 p.m. Monday in Auburn.

Auburn

• Michael Blanchette, 40, transient, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 1:25 p.m. Monday at Bonney Park.

Lewiston

• David Tuyishime, 18, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, midnight Monday at the Walnut and Pierce streets.

• Pierre Musafiri, 23, of Lewiston, on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release, 12:10 a.m. Monday at Walnut and Pierce streets.

• Joseph Provencher, 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for operating after suspension, 6:20 a.m. Monday at 67 Farwell St.

• Zackary Duprey, 32, of Lewiston, on a felony charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, 10:19 a.m. Monday at 22 Bellegarde Road.

• Donald Bourget, 45, of Lewiston, on charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release, 12:11 p.m. Monday at Sabattus and Oak streets.

• Nicole Lambert, 33, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 5:59 p.m. Monday at 1103 Lisbon St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Rebecca H. Michaud, 51, of Buckfield struck a parked vehicle owned by Caprice T. Quinn, 23, of Oxford at 10:58 a.m. June 17 at Walmart. The 2006 Jeep driven by Michaud and owned by Rick A. Michaud of Sumner received minor damage and the 2006 Chevrolet owned by Quinn received functional damage.

• A BMW struck a parked vehicle owned by Stephanie R. Caskinette, 28, of Auburn at 2:49 p.m. June 18 in the parking lot of the Auburn Mall. Auburn Patrol Officer Thomas J. Ellis said the white BMW left the scene of the crash without leaving information. The 2010 Toyota owned by Caskinette received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Rebecca S. Linscott, 26, of Milford, New Hampshire, and Richard E. Couillard, 79, of Auburn collided at 3:35 p.m. June 18 on Minot Avenue. The 2016 Toyota owned by Linscott was towed and the 2014 Chevrolet owned by Couillard received functional damage.

•Vehicles driven by David D. Arel, 46, of Auburn and Joshua H. Pelletier, 20, of Auburn collided at 4:47 p.m. June 18 on Minot Avenue. The 2012 Chrysler owned by Arel received functional damage and the 2006 Honda owned by Pelletier was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Cynthia M. Ford, 60, of Auburn struck a wall in a parking garage at 2:08 p.m. June 19 on Mechanics Row. Ford’s 2001 Saturn was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Logan A. Phelps, 27, of Whitehouse, Ohio, struck the back of a vehicle driven by Jennarae R. Brown, 41, of Auburn at 6:08 p.m. June 19 on Union Street while Brown was stopped in traffic. Phelps’ 2003 Toyota was towed and Brown’s 2007 Honda received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Justin C. Harding, 19, of Lewiston and Judy D. Brochu, 52, of Lewiston collided at 6:19 p.m. June 19 on Center Street. The 2013 Subaru owned by Harding and the 2011 Subaru owned by Brochu received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Esther S. Stultz, 50, of Bath and Kelsea E. Bridgham, 28, of Minot collided at 12:13 p.m. Thursday on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2006 Honda owned by Stultz and the 2007 Toyota driven by Bridgham and owned by Kristina L. Meader of Minot received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Nicholas S. Morrow, 31, of Windham struck a guy wire at 10:45 p.m. Friday on Northern Avenue. Auburn Patrol Officer Christopher Saunders said Morrow failed to stop for law enforcement, ran a stop sign at Northern Avenue and North River Road and struck the guy wire. The 2018 Toyota driven by Morrow and owned by Hertz in Auburn was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Camille J. Daigle, 77, of Turner and Robert T. Kelly, 55, of Livermore Falls collided at 2:01 p.m. Saturday on Center Street. The 2008 Kia owned by Daigle and the 2018 Chevrolet owned by Kelly received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Arthur E. Pleau, 60, of Auburn and Patricia L. Griffin, 68, of Auburn collided at 7:46 p.m. Saturday on High Street. The 2000 Chevrolet owned by Pleau received minor damage and the 2014 Honda owned by Griffin was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Christopher F. Barrett, 44, of Poland struck a parked vehicle owned by Lori J. Tierney, 48, of Leeds at 10:51 p.m. Saturday at Lost Valley Ski Area. The 2017 Toyota owned by Barrett was not damaged and the 2016 Volkswagen owned by Tierney received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Ambroise K. Mbuyi, 36, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Emma K. Hanlon, 31, of Litchfield at 10:51 p.m. Sunday on Turner Road while Hanlon’s vehicle was stopped in traffic. The 2013 Nissan owned by Mbuyi was towed and the 2013 Subaru owned by Hanlon received functional damage.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Richard T. Lafond, 54, of Greene struck the back of a vehicle driven by Zackary Timmermeyer, 32, of Lewiston on Main Street at 6:25 p.m. Friday. Lafond left the scene and was found almost a mile south of the accident, according to Lewiston Patrol Officer Cameron L. Hainey. The 2012 Toyota driven by Timmermeyer and owned by Lee Auto Malls of Auburn received functional damage and the 2015 Chevrolet owned by Lafond received minor damage.

