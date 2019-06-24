RANGELEY — Join friends and neighbors on Thursday, July 11, for an evening to support the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. The evening will begin with private cocktail receptions at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dessert reception with cash bar, then the final event: a concert featuring Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook at the RFA Lakeside Theater.

Tapestry stars Suzanne O. Davis and is the premier musical tribute to Carole King. The show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, “Tapestry.” Impeccable attention to detail is taken in recreating a respectful and accurate musical presentation of piano and vocals just as they were. Davis’ performance will g0 on a journey back to those great recordings.

All proceeds from the event go toward improvements to the theater’s entrance, lobby and concessions area. To reserve a seat and support the arts, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on Buy Tickets.

