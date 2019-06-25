KINGFIELD — Kingfield Friday Artwalk opens a weekend of great music with art, craft and conversation on June 28. Up and down Main Street, various venues will open their doors to the public from 5 to 7:30 p.m., showcasing all kinds of local artisans and artists (some may stay open longer). Most venues will offer light refreshments.

Alpine Design Gallery and Art Studio, located upstairs from the High Peaks Artisan Guild on Main Street, features owner Patty Thomas’ ski art and aromatherapy products along with guest artists, Greg Thomas Photography, photography by Kristen Ziehler, pottery by Jean Benson and Catherine Hudson, and glass art by Susan Hudson.

American Legion Post 61 will be set up at the Mt. Abram Masonic Lodge on Main Street for the June Art Walk. The Legion will have memorabilia from its members’ careers on display. “Each piece has its own story to tell and will be some of the coolest history you can’t read about,” said Post Commander John Maynard. Also on display will be exhibits representing the cornerstone of the Legion’s ceremonies.

The whimsical and folksy fiber art of High Peaks Artisan Guild’s newest member, FolkAnna, will be on exhibit during the Artwalk. Artist Kathy Beauregard of Industry, a lifetime needle worker, said she is inspired by motifs and symbols from the intricately embroidered folk dress of her great-great-grandmother’s homeland, the Czech Republic. In addition, works by the dozen or so guild members will be on display and for sale.

In addition to Barbara Wiencek’s repurposed furniture and furnishings, the Red Barn Upcycled Market will showcase Susan Catino of Highland Beadworks and her wine charms. She will have an artwalk special: tagged charm sets at $3 each or two for $5. Catino also creates necklaces and bracelets.

POPS Artwalk at Rolling Fatties will feature local musicians DJ and Joe who have played together for years. There will also be a Farmers’ Market with cheese from Crooked Face Creamery, grass-fed beef from Cold Spring Ranch, goods from Runamuck Farm, Caniba Naturals and West Branch Bakery. Fatties’ celebrations run from 5 to 8 p.m., rain or shine.

The Ski Museum of Maine invites artwalkers to view the exhibit “Maine Olympians — From the Pine Tree State to the World Stage,” showcasing the many representatives from Maine in the Winter Olympics from 1948 to present day. It is just one among other exhibits at the museum.

The Stadler Gallery of Contemporary Art barn and studio is full of Ulrike Stadler’s paintings, prints and stained glass, as well as other artists’ work, including protégée Tatiana Maxsimic’s paintings.

For more information, email Artwalk Coordinator Bob Gray at [email protected] or find Kingfield Friday Artwalk on Facebook.

